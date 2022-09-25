Díaz-Canel outlines measures to face possible hurricane





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting via videoconference with authorities of territories in the center and west of the country aimed at specifying the preparation to face the possible effects of the current tropical storm Ian, which should become a hurricane in the coming hours.



Together with the member of the Political Bureau and Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa, and members of the Government, Diaz-Canel called to deploy all the capacity to prepare efficiently and effectively to face the passage of a hurricane through the country.

Summarizing the exchange, Díaz-Canel pointed out that, based on Provision Number One of the National Civil Defense General Staff, actions have been carried out in the provinces and the special municipality of Isle of Youth that allow Cubans to have started the preparation work for the confrontation and liquidation of the consequences that we may have due to the effects of the hydrometeorological event.



He indicated that the first priority is the preservation of people's lives. The fundamental thing, the main effort," he emphasized, "has to be concentrated on avoiding the loss of human lives.



However, he recalled, the effort made to preserve the lives of our people is hindered by indiscipline. These are moments," he said, "in which we must call for social discipline, responsibility and above all, solidarity, because we all need to cooperate, unite and also demand what is due to each one of us.



He pointed out the disaster reduction plans, which have been updated after each hurricane and in the Meteoro Exercises, to make the confrontation more efficient, including the evacuation of people in vulnerable areas.



He indicated to take into account the resources and forces available in each province that may be affected, to face the event. This -he added- is the moment to have well defined the missions to be carried out by each force, and to have committed personnel to face the situation that may arise.

He urged us to be more rigorous in monitoring the meteorological situation and its evolution, to keep ourselves updated on its intensity and to know precisely where the greatest effects will be felt, in order to concentrate our response efforts there.



It is very important -he added- the organization of evacuation, which should be specified from now on, with emphasis on solidarity evacuation, concerted, in families' homes, and in shelters.



Díaz-Canel called for prioritizing the cleaning of drains and all obstacles that may be created in areas where the waters drain, both in settlements and along roadsides.



He insisted on the protection of vessels of all types; on the enlistment of the brigades of the Electrical Union, Telecommunications, Hydraulic Resources and others that will immediately enter to open the way and solve the damages. He also warned about the evacuation of animals and the advance of harvests to reduce losses; and about the surveillance of the reservoirs.



He also advised to work in order to guarantee the distribution of food to the population, especially bread, foreseeing that, if the electric power is cut off, alternative cooking sources should be used.



The President of the Republic referred to the actions for the electric power supply of vital objectives, especially those that provide assistance to the population and communications; and pondered the decision taken not to return students to schools, in order to avoid their movement.



It is also necessary to be, from now on, designing by all the institutions involved an informative strategy, including the social networks, in order to guarantee a permanent communication, at every moment.



He informed that tropical storm Ian, which is currently moving through the seas south of Jamaica, will approach Cuba this Sunday through the seas south of the central and western provinces and may affect the archipelago as a category 1 or 2 hurricane, because it has favorable conditions for it.