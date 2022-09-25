4.3 earthquake reported in eastern Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba (ACN) An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was registered on Saturday as perceptible by the network of stations of the Cuban National Seismological Service, 32 kilometers (km) southwest of Cabo Cruz, in the eastern province of Granma.



The quake happened at 04:01 local time and was located at coordinates 19.60 degrees north latitude and -77.88 degrees west longitude, at a depth of 35.4 km, said the National Center for Seismological Research (Cenais).



In an informative note, Cenais pointed out that reports of perceptibility were received from several localities in the municipality of Niquero, southwest of the province of Granma.



At the time of closing of the information, no material or human damages were reported, the Cenais detailed in its report on the earthquake, considered the sixth perceptible of the year 2022.