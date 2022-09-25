Raúl Castro received the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz received the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, on Saturday.



In the fraternal exchange, both leaders referred to the historic relationship between the two countries since 1960, when diplomatic ties were established.



The Cambodian premier recalled his visit to Cuba in 1999, when he received the José Martí Order from the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.



He also highlighted medical collaboration as a pillar in the relations developed over the years.



For his part, Raul referred to Cambodia's management as president pro tempore of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and ratified the will to strengthen Cuba's cooperation with this regional bloc.



Gerardo Peñalver, Minister a.i. of Foreign Affairs, also participated on the Cuban side.