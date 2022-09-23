Tropical depression number 9 forms at the Caribbean Sea





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology ( INSMET) reported today that in the early hours of the morning, tropical depression 9 of the current hurricane season was formed, which has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, and higher gusts.



According to the communication, at 5:00 a.m. Friday, the central region of this tropical depression was located 985 kilometers east southeast of Kingston, Jamaica.



The central pressure is 1,006 hectoPascal and it moves toward the west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour, according to INSMET.



During the next 12 to 24 hours, this system will continue with a similar course and speed of translation, inclining its trajectory more to the northwest in the next few days.



The tropical depression will gain in organization and intensity, and may become a tropical storm.