Diaz-Canel held exchange with persons linked to the Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 23 (ACN) A group of people affectionately linked to the law and experts on the subject exchanged with Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, during a meeting at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana to decide on the entry into force of the Family Code on September 25.



At the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, the President pointed out that going to the polls next Sunday is a civic act of great responsibility, so the meeting offered the opportunity to clarify aspects of the regulations and to call for the exercise of participation that is the referendum.



The Code does not impose a family model, but recognizes all families and provides them with guarantees, he said in the presence of educators, doctors, psychologists, jurists, senior citizens, people with disabilities, artists, athletes, students, religious people and representatives of different sectors of present-day Cuba.



At the conclusion of the dialogue, Diaz-Canel stressed that this law was born as a social necessity, was conceived and created by the whole Cuban society and has taught us to be less selfish and more inclusive.



To deny its content would be to deny the rights of millions of Cubans, the positive vote must be now, because later it could be too late, he added, and called to do it with the heart.