Cuba Endorses UN Role as Stronghold of Multilateralism





Havana, Sept 22 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, along members of The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, endorsed the role of the international organization as main stronghold of the multilateral system.



The top government Cuban official wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that the group members stressed the role of the United Nations in facing global threats and attempts to undermine multilateralism.



The meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations took place in the context of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.



The group was set up on the initiative of Venezuela in 2020 to follow the meeting of what has been established on the Charter and thus guarantee international peace.

