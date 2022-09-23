North Korean leader stresses Cuba's firm stance against aggression





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) In a message to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong Un, hailed the island’s firm stance in the defense of socialism and the protection of its achievements under the guidance of the president, the government and the Communist Party of Cuba, despite hostile maneuvers.



Kim Jong Un also stated his conviction that Korea and Cuba will keep strengthening their traditional ties of friendship and cooperation and wished Díaz-Canel every success at the helm of the Caribbean nation.



On August 29, Cuba and the DPRK celebrated 62 years of diplomatic relations marked by mutual solidarity and cooperation.