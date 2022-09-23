Cuban President mourns death of Hero of the Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez lamented the death of Hero of the Republic and Reserve Major General Antonio Enrique Lussón Batlle and sent his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, whose impressive contribution to the Revolution he praised.



Antonio Enrique Lussón Batlle (1930 - 2022) joined the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) in 1957. For his outstanding performance in combat, abnegation and courage, he was promoted that year to the rank of Commander of the Rebel Army and appointed Chief of one of its columns, eventually designated as escort of the Caravan of Victory led by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz on his way to Havana.



He carried out several important duties in the army as chief of operation and inspection departments and eventually served as Minister of Transport, First Vice President of the National Institute of the State Reserve and Vice President of the Council of Ministers.



Lussón Batlle was founder of the Communist Party of Cuba, member of its first Central Committee and delegate to its Congresses, and was also elected as deputy to the National Assembly of People's Power in several of its legislatures.