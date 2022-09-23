Cuban and Chinese universities to set up research centers





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 22 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) and the Science and Technology University of Shanghai agreed to open an international exchange center in each of their respective facilities to develop research projects in biomedicine, computer science and other fields, a purpose in line with an agreement signed by the highest authorities of both universities which takes up to 32 the number of Cuba’s accords with similar science and technology institutions in other countries.



About to celebrate its 295th anniversary on January 5, 2023, UH gives 36 degree courses and seven programs, soon to be joined by the new Bachelor's Degree in Data Science, which combines mathematics, statistics and computer and social sciences.



The Shanghai University of Science and Technology was born in 1907 as Tongji German Medical School and in 1972 merged with the Shanghai Institute of Mechanical Engineering.