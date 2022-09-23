Cuban Foreign Minister spoke at UN General Debate





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba, spoke at the high-level segment of the General Debate of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.



"Never before has humanity had such formidable scientific and technical potential and capacity to generate wealth and well-being, and yet never before has the world been so unequal and inequality so profound," he said during his speech.



The diplomat denounced at the UN the double standards, incoherence, selectivity and political manipulation that damage the cause of human rights and described the U.S. blockade as a cruel and immoral act of economic war in times of peace that brings immeasurable harm to all Cuban families.



The diplomat reiterated Cuba's willingness to reach an understanding with the U.S. government with a view to civilized and cooperative relations based on mutual respect and equality and thanked the heads of state that made solidarity statements and condemned the said U.S. Cuba policy.