Díaz-Canel attends community prize-giving ceremony





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez led the political and cultural celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in which the organization conferred individual and collective decorations on distinguished members.



Directly from Díaz-Canel’s hands, five CDRs and one members’ collective received the September 28th Banner, the highest award granted by the organization, whereas Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Political Bureau member and secretary-general of the Cuban Trade Unions, and Hero of the Republic Hernández Nordelo awarded the Medals For the Defense of the Homeland and Neighborhood Unity and the September 28th Distinction, respectively, to distinguished members who excelled in their work.



The CDRs were established on September 28, 1960 by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz as a mass organization intended to mobilize all the people in defense of the Revolution and the achievements of socialism. It gathers the vast majority of the Cubans population who are over 14 years of age and has grassroots structures throughout the country devoted to undertaking social tasks and programs in the communities.