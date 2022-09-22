Cuban Foreign Minister Addresses Non-Aligned Ministerial Meeting





Havana, Sept 21 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries in New York, next up we bring you the full text of his remarks.



Theme: “The role of the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries in the global post-pandemic recovery: the way forward.”



His Excellency Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan;



Distinguished Ministers and Heads of Delegations;



Esteemed participants;



For six decades now, the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries has struggled in defense of our just vindications and the legitimate rights of our peoples.



We are 120 countries from five continents, a heterogeneous mixture of ideologies, religions, cultures, development levels and historical experiences. Our diversity, far from being a weakness, is one of our strengths.



We represent the absolute majority and almost two thirds of the total number of member countries of the United Nations. We need to act with unity, cohesion, creativity and solidarity in the defense of our collective interests.



It is imperative that consensus is respected for decision-making within the Movement, as it was established in the Cartagena Document on Methodology and ratified later on in Havana by our Heads of State and Government.



Consensus has been and still is crucial to maintain solidarity and unity among Non-Aligned Countries. In our Movement, consensus is a synonym of substantial agreement and entails a broad, participatory and transparent process of consultations necessary to achieve it, but it does not require or involve unanimity.



The negative trend of quantifying whatever consensus means should be overcome as soon as possible. Granting only three delegations the faculty of vetoing the agreement reached by the other 117 is a harmful practice that not only contravenes the provisions adopted at Cartagena and Havana, but also negatively affects our capacity for concerted political action.



Sometimes, the search for unanimity has led us to a paralysis, even in situations of flagrant violations of the Charter and International Law, which has an obvious cost for the credibility of our Movement.



We should also move forward in the coordination of positions between the Non-Aligned Countries Movement and the G-77 plus China, in the context of the Joint Coordination Committee, which will convey a message on unity and solidarity from the South as well as greater strength to face common challenges as developing countries.



Mr. President;



We are living through hard times.



The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the serious problems facing humanity.



It increased economic plundering by big transnationals, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector: It accentuated the asymmetries between developed and developing countries and made the current unequal international order to be even more unjust.



The post-pandemic recovery period is portrayed as a term of big challenges but also of big opportunities for the Movement. We should continue promoting initiatives that would follow up on the different steps already taken under the leadership of the Azerbaijani Presidency.



Likewise, the Movement has the colossal responsibility of heading, together with the G-77 plus China, the efforts of the countries of the South to move forward in the construction of a new international economic order that is more just, democratic and equitable and meets the legitimate developmental aspirations of our peoples.



In the face of the hegemonic attempts that undermine multilateralism and seek to destroy and weaken us, the NAM should strengthen as a diverse, inclusive and representative forum.



Mr. President;



The enormous damage caused by the tightened economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, will not undermine our fraternal and humanist vocation.



Cuba will continue to make its modest contribution to whoever may need it, particularly the countries that are members of the Movement. We do it based on our firm commitment with the founding principles of Bandung;agreed in Havana and the strong belief that solidarity is not an option, but a necessity.



Mr. President;



I will conclude by conveying our profound appreciation for the historical position adopted by NAM to firmly reject the criminal and illegal US blockade against Cuba.



We are convinced that, once again, we will receive the valuable support of its member States when the United Nations General Assembly considers this item on November 2 and 3 this year and takes action, for the thirtieth time, regarding the draft resolution calling for an end to this policy.



The Movement of Non-Aligned Countries will always be able to count on Cuba, just as we count on its solidarity and support.



Thank you, very much.



