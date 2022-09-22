Cuba to host international transportation fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) With the aim of boosting the sustainable development of transport in Cuba, the International Transport and Logistics Fair will take place from September 27 to 29 in Havana.



The Pabexpo Fairgrounds will gather the main national and international players in the sector to strengthen projects and identify new business opportunities, Naima Alfonso Acosta, vice minister of transport, said at a press conference.



She added that the event seeks to attract financing for the development of infrastructure, expand the supply networks of spare parts and materials, and stimulate and diversify exports of goods and services.



According to the vice minister, the fair will be attended by specialists from Mexico, Venezuela, Belgium, China, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, the Netherlands and Italy, and new non-state economic actors from Cuba will participate for the first time.



The main themes of the meeting will be the sustainable mobility of passengers and cargo, the modernization of means of transport and infrastructure and the use of renewable energies, he said.



The program includes conferences, panels and the presentation of the sector's portfolio of projects for international cooperation.



The International Transport and Logistics Fair will be the opportunity to achieve certain goals with a view to better serving the people and the successful performance of the Cuban economy, Alfonso Acosta concluded.