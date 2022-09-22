Cuban FM to address UN general debate today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 21 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla will address the General Debate of the 77th Regular Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly today.



As reported by the foreign ministry on Twitter, the Cuban diplomat will address the more than 150 heads of state, government and foreign ministers from around the world participating in the event.



Carlos Rodriguez Etcheverry, director of communication and image of Cubaminrex, confirmed the announcement on the same social network, in a video from the UN headquarters in New York.



Rodriguez Etcheverry expressed that once again the occasion will be propitious to denounce the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba more than 60 years ago.



The General Debate began on Tuesday and will last until September 26, under the theme "A decisive moment: transforming solutions for interrelated challenges".