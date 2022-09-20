Cuba Reiterates its Commitment to Latin America and the Caribbean





Havana, Sept 19 (ACN) Cuba reiterated its commitment to keep contributing to the strengthening of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the Association of Caribbean States, two valuable regional integration organizations.



On his Twitter account, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that during a ministerial meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, he exchanged views with Latin American and Caribbean foreign ministers on issues of common interest.



During the meeting, the Cuban official stressed his country’s commitment to peace and multilateralism.



Minister Rodriguez is heading the island’s delegation to the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, in NY.



Latin America and the Caribbean have much to show to the world, Rodriguez said after the meeting with representatives of the regional organizations.



The Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Peace Zone—signed in 2014—is an international reference of the region’s commitment to keep improving ways of relationship among the countries of this part of the world and the rest of the world.



Rodriguez also referred to the need that the international community offers more assistance and cooperation with Haiti, with full respect to that country’s sovereignty and to the principle of non-interference with the internal affairs of the Caribbean nation.