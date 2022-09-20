Hungary and Cuba Sign Accords in the Diplomatic Area





Havana, Sept 19 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto signed on Monday two agreements on diplomatic training and education.



The two foreign ministers agreed to strengthen political relations in a working meeting considered as fruitful by the Cuban Foreign Ministry as expressed on its official Twitter account.



Minister Rodriguez wrote on his Twitter account that they ratified their governments’ will to further boost investment, cooperation, economic and commercial relations.