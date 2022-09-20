Cuba will Host 27th Pan-American Congress on Naval Engineering





Havana, Sept 19 (ACN) Havana will host the 27th Pan-American Congress on Naval Engineering, Maritime Transportation and Harbor Engineering (Copinaval 2022) next week, organized by Cuba chapter of the the Pan-Am Institute of Naval Engineering.



The event will run parallel to the 3rd Ibero-American Congress on Naval Engineering, so the two conferences will be hosted by the Melia Habana Hotel, September 27-29.



The Pan-Am Congress will be attended by experts from 12 countries who will give key-note lectures and presentations; the event will include a business forum and a commercial fair.



The Congress aims at promoting exchange of experiences and look at new lines of action and initiatives for multilateral cooperation between Cuban and Latin American entities.