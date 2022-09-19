Cubans abroad vote on new Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 18 (ACN) The Referendum on the Family Code keeps making progress abroad, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.



Since Sunday, Cuban nationals living abroad, including aid workers, sports trainers and athletes attending foreign competitions, have been exercising their right to vote in the referendum, scheduled to finish on September 25.



Already approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) in July, the new legislation is more in keeping with the reality of life in Cuba and provides further safeguards for vulnerable social sectors.