Mexican scientist will be awarded an honorary doctorate today





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Enrique Graue Wiechers, rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), will be awarded today in this city the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa by the University of Havana (UH) for his international renown in the fields of higher education and science.



The decision to give him the honorary doctorate responds to his scientific excellence and his work at UNAM, according to UH rector Dr. Miriam Nicado García, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, who stressed her institution’s great interest in resuming exchanges with Graue Wiechers, president of the Network of Latin American Macrouniversities, with whom UH signed a cooperation agreement in 2017 that included PhD training courses.



Graue Wiechers will receive the degree in a ceremony at UH’s Main Lecture Hall, a first step of its foreign professional program for the 295th anniversary of its foundation on January 5, 2023. The event will be follow by the signing of an agreement between UH and UNAM at the Fernando Ortiz Foundation.



Graue Wiechers (Mexico City, January 9, 1951), is an academic, physician, ophthalmologist and, since November 17, 2015, rector of UNAM. He was principal of UNAM Medical School and director of the university’s Postgraduate Studies, as well as head of the National Academy of Medicine. He is current member of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Ophthalmology and the Conde de Valenciana Foundation.



He also served as international advisor to the Research Committee of the National Eye Institute in the United States and boasts an extensive record of academic and scientific results, awards and recognitions.