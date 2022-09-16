Cuban Foreign Minister receives Portuguese Ambassador

HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 14 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, received José Pedro Machado Vieira, ambassador of the Portuguese Republic in Havana.
During the meeting, both diplomats highlighted the positive state of bilateral relations.
Rodríguez Parrilla also stressed the willingness in the two countries to increase their political dialogue and trade, investment and cooperation ties.
