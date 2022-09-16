All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President Meets with Social Workers



Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting with a group of social workers at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

The meeting was attended by 35 social workers from the western provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque and Havana, according to the Cuban Presidency on its Twitter account.

“You are who know the most about the neighborhoods; nothing can be done in those neighborhoods without counting on you,” the Cuban President told the social workers.

During the meeting, participants made new proposals to improve the social work system, a humanistic program created 22 years ago by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

They also exchanged views on the experiences in different communities and called for the expansion of projects related to family education.

