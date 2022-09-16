Cuban Foreign Minister Meets Turkish Ambassador

Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met with Turkish ambassador Vehbi Esgel Etensel.
The meeting stressed the commemoration this year of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between the two countries.
“We confirmed our willingness to keep developing economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations,” the Cuban diplomat wrote on his Twitter account.
