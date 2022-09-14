Affection, an essential tenet of an effective family





MATANZAS, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The new Family Code champions a genuine parenthood process in a broader sense marked by affection as a sign of an effective family environment, according to Doctor of Legal Sciences Iris María Méndez Trujillo.



“Family law in Cuba is based on a new provision in line with Article 81 of the Constitution, namely that families build on legal or de facto bonds based on affection and supported by equal rights, duties and opportunities for its members,” she remarked. “The bonds of affection, respect and consideration that sustain a relationship are a link between the family members, so the genetic element stands aside in favor of feelings as the basis of these bonds.”



Pursuant to the 2019 Constitution, the new Code protects every family established on affective relations contingent on the individual’s wish and will, she adds. “It is described as the Code of Affection, because every provision is intended to protect children and teenagers, vulnerable people, the elderly, the disabled, etc. against any form of discrimination and creates legal standards focused on ethics, inclusion and respect for the differences,” she pointed out.



Come September 25, Cuba will hold a referendum on the Family Code.