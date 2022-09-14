Government checks recovery actions after accidents in Matanzas and Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) The Cuban Government checked the progress of recovery actions at the Matanzas Supertanker Base and the Saratoga Hotel in Havana after the accidents there on August 5 and May 6, respectively.



Executives of Unión Cuba Petróleo (CUPET) gave Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez details about the efforts to dismantle the burned tanks and the project to build the first new one, as well as the actions to reestablish the firefighting system.



Díaz-Canel warned about the need to maintain the proper distance between tanks and consider the direction of the wind. “We must learn from these bad experiences,” he remarked.



On his end, Havana governor Reinaldo García Zapata reported that the Saratoga Hotel is still being cleaned as parts of its structure is shored up for security reasons, whereas nearby buildings affected by the shock wave, such as the Capitol Building, the Martí Theater, the Yoruba Association of Cuba and the Concepción Arenal elementary school, are completely restored.