Cuban university students reassert commitment to the Revolution





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Students of the School of Humanities (FH) of the University of Oriente (UO) reasserted their commitment to defend the achievements of the Revolution, as reported by Cynthia Ibatao, president of FH’s chapter of the Federation of University Students (FEU), who referred to the oncoming 10th Congress of the organization and remarked its goals of becoming as creative, original and proactive as the present times and its members demand.



Alain Calero, FEU Council member at the UO, stressed that the organization needs a top-to-bottom transformation with the help of its students to strengthen political and ideological work and highlighted their contribution during the pandemic and processes such as the popular consultation of the Family Code, national defense activities, assistance to vulnerable neighborhoods and voluntary agricultural work, as worthy representatives and protectors of the Cuban socialist project.



University faculty and students also recognized the outgoing leaders of the FEU, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in December.