EU and UNESCO check restoration of Santa Clara Convent





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) European Union and UNESCO representatives checked the restoration works under way at the Santa Clara Convent in Havana as part of the Transcultura program, which integrates Cuba, the Caribbean and the EU.



Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, EU ambassador to Cuba, thanked the partners for their fruitful cooperation and recalled Dr. Eusebio Leal, a key promoter of this four-million-euro plan expected to finish in 2023. On her end, Anne Lemaistre, director of UNESCO’s Havana-based regional office for culture for Latin America and the Caribbean, said that the integration has facilitated so far more than 250 tons of rehabilitation consumables and technological equipment and offered new opportunities for young creators and sustainable tourism in the region.



Once it is restored, the Convent will house the Santa Clara College for the Arts and Crafts of Restoration of Cuba and the Caribbean, including 10 workshops and four laboratories to give training on the conservation of immovable and movable assets.



Implemented with EU financial support, Transcultura seeks to promote the cultural and creative industries of 17 Caribbean countries.