Food Production on the Spotlight of Communist Party in the Isle of Youth





Nueva Gerona, Sept 13 (ACN) The attention by local communist party structures of production entities in the Isle of Youth was at the center of a dialog between producers, directives of agricultural companies and visiting members of the Cuban Communist Party Central Committee Secretariat to this Cuban special municipality.



Communist Party official Omar Conde exchanged with private farmers on issues related to the commercialization and distribution of produce, debts to be honored and the attention of farm executives.



The exchange revealed potentials to exploit, such as the possibility for agricultural cooperatives to increase production and meet produce output schedules for the over 83 thousand inhabitants of the territory.



The official referred to the need to increase milk and meat production for the processing industry, backed with a larger production of animal feed.



Conde was also scheduled to visit educational facilities and communities with people under vulnerable conditions.