Cubans Mark One Hundredth Birthday of Angola’s Agostinho Neto





Havana, Sept 13 (ACN) The remembrance of Agostinho Neto extends an eternal bridge between Angola and Cuba, said Joel Queipo Ruiz, member of the Cuban Communist Party Secretariat and head of the Economic-Production Department during a ceremony for the one hundredth birthday of the former Angolan President.



In a simple political-cultural ceremony at the Cuban Friendship Institute, Cubans paid honor to the work and life of one of the outstanding persons of the independence movement of Africa.



The Communist official stressed the historic commitment of the Cuban internationalist fighters in Angola’s independence war in tune with the emancipator thinking of Agostinho Neto, who represents a common past for both the Cuban and the Angolan people and their historical bonds.



António Agostinho Neto was born September 17, 1922 and he became the first president of Angola and head of Angola’s People Liberation Movement (MPLA).



More than 385 thousand Cubans took part at internationalist missions in Africa, some 2 thousand 398 were killed in combat.