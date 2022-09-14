Cuban PM signs condolence book on the death of Elizabeth II





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban PM, today signed the book of condolences in Havana on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.



The member of the Politburo of the Cuban communist party was received at the British Ambassador's residence by Anayansi Rodriguez, deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Caribbean nation, and Catherine Bassa, Chargé d'Affaires of the United Kingdom on the island.



On behalf of the Cuban people and government, we express our deepest condolences to the royal family, the government and the British people for the death of Her Majesty, Marrero Cruz wrote.



Cuba appreciates the respectful relationship maintained by the monarch with this country and her contribution to the expansion of bilateral ties during her 70 years as head of state, he added.



We ratify to King Charles III and the authorities of the British government, the will to continue strengthening our relations," he concluded.



The state funeral of the sovereign will be held on Monday, September 19, at 11:00 local time at Westminster Abbey in London, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.