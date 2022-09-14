Cuba is ready for referendum on Family Code, Diaz-Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, assured today that the country is in conditions to carry out the popular referendum on the new Code of Families, scheduled for next Sunday, September 25.



On Twitter, the Cuban head of state invited everyone to vote, in what he predicted will be a day of celebration throughout the national territory and affirmed that the code is based on the respect for the rights of all people.



On September 25, the polling stations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and all citizens over 16 years of age may attend to exercise their free, equal, direct and secret vote.



The question that will accompany the ballots that day will be: Do you agree with the Family Code?