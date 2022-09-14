Cuba receives delegation from Vietnamese communist party





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) A delegation of the Vietnamese Communist Party (VCP), headed by the permanent deputy secretary of the organization's committee in Binh Duong province, Nguyen Hoang Thao, begins a visit to Cuba today, Cuban communist party (PCC) reported on Twitter.



According to the communication, during its stay in Cuba the Vietnamese representation will hold exchanges with leaders of the PCC, visit historical sites and pay tribute to the historical leader of its country, Ho Chi Minh.



Recently, Cuba's first deputy foreign minister, Gerardo Peñalver Portal, paid an official visit to Vietnam, where he stressed the two countries' comprehensive relations.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the PCC Central Committee, and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the VCP, have highlighted the potential to continue expanding exchanges and strengthening bilateral collaboration.



Cuba was the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, on December 2, 1960, and since then they have maintained close ties of friendship and cooperation.