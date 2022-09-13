Top Communist Party Body on Working Visit to The Isle of Youth





Nueva Gerona, Sept 12 (ACN) Members of the Secretariat of Cuba’s Communist Central Committee are on a working visit, September 12-15 to the Isle of Youth special municipality to evaluate the state of indications, ideas and concepts approved by the 8th Congress of the political organization.

The four-day visit will focus on the main tasks of the organization in the Isle of Youth related to the local economy, the fight for peace and the ideological work.



The agenda includes checking the work of intermediate executive bodies in attending to the main problems of the territory, and the development of the Young Communist League, and grassroots organizations.



The Isle of Youth is the second largest island in the Cuban archipelago, located to its south-western region. With 2200 square kilometers, the territory is home to over 84 thousand inhabitants and is a special municipality according to the country’s political and administrative division.