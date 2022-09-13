Cuba and Austria Hold Political Talks





Havana, Sept 12 (ACN) The foreign ministries of Cuba and Austria held the 9th Political Consultations Meeting on Monday, presided over by Emilio Lozada, Cuban general director for Bilateral Affairs and Austria’s Andreas Rendi, director of the Americas Department at the Ministry of Federal European and International Affairs.



During the meeting in the capital Vienna, the two sides expressed their willingness to work and advance joint actions to strengthen bilateral relations and economic and cooperation exchange.



On the Cuban side was the Cuban Charge' d'affaires at the European nation, Soraya Alvarez.



Cuba and Austria established diplomatic relations 76 years ago.