Cubans Regret Passing of Outstanding Artist Cosme Proenza





Havana, Sept 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regretted the passing on Monday of painter Cosme Proenza at 74, whom he described as a universal artist and as very Cuban as his own work.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent his sympathies to the painter’s relatives who passed away at early hours on Monday in his hometown eastern Holguin city.



Cosme Proenza has left us too soon, leaving in sorrow all those who met him and admired his personal style. Cuba has lost an artist and we have lost a friend, said the head of state.



Cuban Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso also expressed his sadness about the death of the outstanding painter and sent condolences to his family, friends and students of visual arts.



Meanwhile, the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba joined the mourning for the passing of the painter. “We regret the death of Maestro Cosme Proenza, an outstanding artist of Cuba’s visual arts, was the message of the organization which included condolences to the relatives of the artist.



Cosme Proenza’s art collections are deployed at Havana’s National Fine Arts Museum; the National Museum of Fine Arts in Krasnodar, in Russia; the Higher Institute of Fine Arts of Kiev, Ukraine; in the Vatican Museum and in several other places around the world.