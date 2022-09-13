Cubans Recall Release of Five Cuban Anti-terrorists from US Jails





Havana, Sept 12 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz recalled the arrest by US authorities in 1998 of five Cuban anti-terrorist fighters under fake accusations of espionage and conspiracy.



On his Twitter account, the Premier also recalled the promised by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro that the Cuban Five, as the terrorist fighters were internationally known, would eventually return to their homeland. “Just like Fidel promised it, the Cuban Five returned after having been unfairly incarcerated on September 12, 1998,” Marrero wrote.



Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, current National Coordinator of the Cuban Committees for the the Defense of the Revolution grassroots organizations (CDRs) and one of the Cuban Five also recalled the date, Fidel Castro’s words and the strong international movement that demanded their release during several years of incarceration.



On December 17, 2014, a humanitarian agreement reached by Cuba and the United States allowed the release of Gerardo Hernandez, Ramon Labanino and Antonio Guerrero, the other two fighters Rene Gonzalez and Fernando Gonzalez had been released in 2012 and 2014 respectfully.