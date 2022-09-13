Cuba and Kenya express willingness to strengthen bilateral ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman, Cuban deputy PM, met today with Moses Wetang'ula, president of the Kenyan parliament, as part of her visit to that African country, on the occasion of the inauguration of President-elect William Ruto.



On Twitter, the Cuban official thanked Kenya for its unconditional support in the fight against the economic blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the Caribbean island, and showed the Cuban government's willingness to strengthen bilateral ties with that East African nation.



On the same social network, Moses Wetang'ula highlighted the dialogues held with the representative of the Caribbean delegation.



Chapman arrived in Nairobi Monday accompanied by Luis Alberto Amoros Nunez, director of Sub-Saharan Africa of the foreign ministry, and Juan Manuel Rodriguez Vazquez, Cuban ambassador to that African nation.



Gladys Boss, vice president of the Kenyan parliament, was present at the reception, and both officials ratified the will to continue strengthening friendship and cooperation ties.