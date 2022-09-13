Diaz-Canel highlights protection for vulnerable people in Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, stressed today that the new Code of Families, soon to be submitted to popular referendum, protects people in vulnerable situations.



On Twitter, the head of state stressed that this law focuses on the elderly as the protagonist of their destiny, transmitter of values, customs and principles; bearer of new energies and protagonist of the family environment.



Besides, the Cuban foreign ministry underlined that this legal norm proposes the right of older adults to a harmonious and close communication in the family environment, as well as to self-determination, independence and equal opportunities, excluding manifestations of discrimination or violence.



The final version of the Family Code was approved on June 22 by the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), after a popular consultation process in which more than 6 million Cubans participated.



According to experts, this legislation, which will be submitted to a popular referendum in the country on September 25, and on September 18 abroad, is a clear representation of Cuba's reality, and a solid proposal that provides an answer to problems that have persisted for years.