Cuba and UNESCO reaffirm the excellent state of their relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 12 (ACN) Cuba and UNESCO reaffirmed today the excellent state of bilateral relations, in the framework of the 75th anniversary of the entry of the Caribbean nation to that United Nations body.



As reported on Twitter by the Cuban mission to this international agency, it transcended in a meeting in Paris between the deputy director general of UNESCO for the foreign relations sector, Firmin Matoko, and the Cuban MP Yoerky Sanchez.



The exchange was also attended by Cuba's ambassador to UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel, and Belkys Lay, an official of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.



On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Cuba's membership in this United Nations organization, on August 29, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified his country's commitment to the body, in the pursuit of peace and the promotion of sustainable development.