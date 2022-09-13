Díaz-Canel commemorates birthdate of historian Eusebio Leal





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid tribute today on Twitter to Havana historian Eusebio Leal Spengler on his 80th birthday and praised his legacy of works and his devotion to the beautification of the city.



Díaz-Canel’s tweet adds to the countless messages of affection and admiration for the lifetime achievements of Havana’s historian for the benefit of his city.



Many events are taking place throughout the Island in honor of the distinguished Cuban on his 80th anniversary.