All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
13
September Tuesday

Díaz-Canel commemorates birthdate of historian Eusebio Leal



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid tribute today on Twitter to Havana historian Eusebio Leal Spengler on his 80th birthday and praised his legacy of works and his devotion to the beautification of the city.

Díaz-Canel’s tweet adds to the countless messages of affection and admiration for the lifetime achievements of Havana’s historian for the benefit of his city.

Many events are taking place throughout the Island in honor of the distinguished Cuban on his 80th anniversary.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News