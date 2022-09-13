Díaz-Canel praises Juan Almeida's national identity and loyalty to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel-Bermúdez praised the national identity, courage and love for the homeland of Juan Almeida Bosque, one of the most valuable leaders of the Cuban Revolution, on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of his death.



Díaz-Canel made reference to Almeida's battle cry during the Alegría de Pío combat, which became a symbol of Cuba’s capacity for resistance—“Nobody surrenders here, f***!”—shortly after the landing of the Granma yacht, in 1956, when the expeditionary force was surprised and almost annihilated by the army.



A man of very humble origins, Almeida took part in epic revolutionary actions to overthrow dictator Fulgencio Batista that earned him the rank of Commander of the Revolution , including the attack on the Moncada barracks on July 26, 1953.



He also composed unforgettable songs that lived on to become part of the Cuban cultural heritage.