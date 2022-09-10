President of Guinea-Bissau lays wreath to Jose Marti in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Umaro Sissoco Embalo, president of Guinea-Bissau, paid tribute today to the National Hero of Cuba, Jose Marti, by laying a wreath at the memorial that bears his name in Havana.



The African leader was accompanied in the tribute by Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo, Cuban deputy minister of foreign affairs, and a delegation of officials from the foreign ministry and the diplomatic staff of that African country in the capital.



Cuba and Guinea-Bissau have been linked by historical ties of friendship and bilateral collaboration since October 1, 1973.



The bonds between the two countries date back to the time of the struggles for the independence of that African nation, and are based on the relationship of fraternity and respect between Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Amilcar Cabral, leaders of their respective revolutionary processes.



Both States maintain a close cooperation in health and human resources training, which has allowed the training in Cuba of young people from that nation, as well as 34 Cuban collaborators are currently teaching at the Raul Diaz Arguelles National School of Medicine, in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.



Umaro Sissoco Embaló, an outstanding political scientist, military and politician, has been in office since February 27, 2020.