Cuban and Chinese young communist leagues to strengthen socialism





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) Cuban Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym) and the Communist Youth League of China ratified today the common aim of strengthening socialism with the contribution of the new generation.



In that spirit, an exchange by videoconference between both political youth organizations took place this morning, which the first secretary of the National Committee of the UJC, Aylin Alvarez, described as important and fruitful.



The youth leader stated on Twitter that the meeting was an opportunity to strengthen ties and unite wills between the UJC and the Communist Youth League of China and thanked the League for its support in the fight against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade and the media war, as well as its donations for victims of the fire in the industrial zone of Matanzas.



According Prensa Latina, during the virtual seminar delegates from both countries discussed issues such as the experience of the youth movement under the leadership of the parties, the use of new media to spread the theory and the training of cadres.



Likewise, Cuban and Chinese authorities signed a cooperation and academic exchange agreement for the education and political training of youth.



For his part, the first secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Chinese League, He Junke, highlighted the history of successful exchanges between the two organizations and expressed the willingness to work together to strengthen mutual relations.

The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of each country, Carlos Miguel Pereira and Ma Hui, and senior leaders of both communist parties.

