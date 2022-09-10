Special Cuban municipality to host TURNAT 2022 international event





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Sep 9 (ACN) The Isle of Youth is getting ready to host September 21-23 a group of foreign tour operators who will attend the 13th Nature Tourism Event (TURNAT) 2022, which will be held in western Cuba.



The special municipality is in charge of the nautical modality, an opportunity to bring visitors closer to the historical, natural and scenic values of the Punta Frances National Marine Park, a protected area of the company Flora y Fauna, commented Arlen Aimet Gil Perez to the press,



According to Gil Perez, the program includes a visit to the historic center of Nueva Gerona and the old Presidio Modelo, currently under restoration, so that visitors can learn about the history, traditions and customs of the second Cuban island, located 62 nautical miles from Batabano, in the province of Mayabeque.



Details are also being finalized at the Colony Hotel of the Gran Caribe Hotel Group, where the group of tour operators in charge of assessing the potential of the territory for nature tourism and managing vacationers to this destination from their respective agencies will stay.