Cuban President Extends Condolences upon Passing of Queen Elizabeth II





Havana, Sept 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel extended his sympathies upon learning about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.



On his official Twitter account, the Cuban head of state expressed deep sorrow after learning about the news, on behalf of the Cuban people and government.



“With deep sorrow we have learned about the passing of Her Majesty, the Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the Cuban people and government, I extend my deepest condolences to His Majesty Prince Charles, the rest of the Royal Family and the British people and government,” wrote the Cuban President.



https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1567987356506144769



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also extended his condolences for the passing of the Queen.