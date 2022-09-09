All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban President attends Joven Club's anniversary celebration



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attends today the main event for the 35th anniversary of the Young Computer and Electronics Clubs, a project founded by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro that brings new technologies closer to Cubans.

The head of state participates in the reopening of the Joven Club Central in Havana, one of the more than 600 facilities that this institution runs nationwide.

After an extensive rehabilitation process, the abovementioned facility will open its doors to the public on September 10 with attractive services for children and young people.

