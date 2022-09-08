Surinamese Foreign Minister pays official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname, Albert Ramdin, arrived in Cuba for an official visit until September 9.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, during his stay in Cuba, the high-ranking Surinamese official will meet with authorities and participate in other activities of interest.



Cuban and Surinamese authorities agree on the positive status of relations and links of cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, especially in the field of health care.