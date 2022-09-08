All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
08
September Thursday

Surinamese Foreign Minister pays official visit to Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 8 (ACN) The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of Suriname, Albert Ramdin, arrived in Cuba for an official visit until September 9.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, during his stay in Cuba, the high-ranking Surinamese official will meet with authorities and participate in other activities of interest.

Cuban and Surinamese authorities agree on the positive status of relations and links of cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, especially in the field of health care.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News