Cuba to celebrate Mexican national holidays





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) announced that Cuba will celebrate the 212th anniversary of the proclamation of Mexico's independence on September 16 with different activities in honor of Miguel Hidalgo and José María Morelos, two great heroes of the American independence war against Spanish colonialism.



Miguel Barnet Lanza, president of the Cuban-Mexican Society for Cultural Relations, pointed out that the day will begin with a tribute to Eusebio Leal Spengler, who headed that institution and promoted friendship between both nations, and praised the courage of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has repeatedly declared his solidarity with Cuba and his respect and admiration for the resistance of the Cuban people to the U.S. blockade.



Santiago Ruiz Sanchez, cultural counselor of the Mexican embassy in Havana, said that the celebrations will include performances and exhibitions in several provinces, as well as the laying of wreaths on the monument to Jose Marti and the busts of Miguel Hidalgo and Jose Maria Morelos in Havana.

Barnet Lanza asked the audience to give a round of applause in honor of the Mexican specialists who helped extinguish the large-scale fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.



Around those days Cuba will celebrate the 120th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with Mexico, the 60th anniversary of the Cuban-Mexican Society for Cultural Relations and the 35th anniversary of the founding of the House of the Benemérito (Distinguished) de las Americas Benito Juarez in Havana.