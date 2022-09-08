Gender Equality on the Agenda of Cuba and European Parliament





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) Lawmakers from Cuba and the European Parliament held a joint on-line forum on Wednesday about “women’s leadership, and transformations to promote gender quality.”



The Cuba Parliament gave details of the forum on its Twitter account explaining that the on-line event was called by its Commission on the Attention to Youths, Children and the Equal Rights of Women along with the Cuban Women Federation.



Cuban participants at the forum included Teresa Amarelle Boue, general secretary of the Cuban Women’s Federation and other lawmakers such as Arelys Santana, Marta Ayala and Marta mesa. Representing the European Parliament was the president of the Commission for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Robert Biedron and the vice-president of the European-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly Sandra Pereira.



The meeting focused on expanding the dialog on the performance of the countries in the promotion of politics and actions aimed at boosting genre equality; considering objective and subjective factors hindering economic, political, social and family advancement; as well as stressing the experiences that contribute to consolidate the world community of women in the construction of a future marked by social and economic prosperity.