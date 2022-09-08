Guinea Bissau President on Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, Sept 7 (ACN) The President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, is paying an official visit to Cuba starting Thursday, September 8th, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



President Sissoco Embalo will hold talks with Cuban authorities and will carry out other activities on his working agenda on the island.



Representatives of the African country have been meeting with Cuban authorities over the past hours, including foreign minister Suzi Carla Barbosa, who met with her Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez to keep deepening relations between the two countries.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez expressed his satisfaction for the good level of political dialog and the willingness to keep advancing economic, trade and cooperation relations between Guinea Bissau and Cuba.



The two countries established diplomatic relations on October 1, 1973 and since that point in time they boost cooperation links in healthcare and other sectors.