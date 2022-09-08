Cuban Prime Minister praises actions to tackle dengue





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 7 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero highlighted today on Twitter the offensive launched in the country against dengue fever and gave assurances that Cuba will win this new battle without neglecting the actions to fight COVID-19.



At the meeting Tuesday of the Working Group for the prevention and control of both diseases, the head of government said that despite difficulties such as the lack of fuel and other resources, it is essential to disregard neither sanitation nor compliance with the health protocols.



On his end, Minister of Public Health José Ángel Portal Miranda remarked that dengue is hitting almost all provinces, whereas María Guadalupe Guzmán Tirado, director of the Research Center of the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine (IPK), recalled that Cuba counts on a network of laboratories to keep an eye on this and other mosquito-borne diseases and pointed out that, unlike past outbreaks, the present situation is more complex because of the circulation in Cuba of four dengue serotypes.



Cuba has made significant supports to the fight against dengue and played a key role in the new OMS classification with and without alarm signs, aimed at preventing patients from getting worse.